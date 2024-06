Cabinet approves Matrix of Reforms, in 2024 it is planned to make over 200 reforms - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Matrix of Reforms, in 2024 it is planned to make more than 200 reforms.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government approved the Matrix of Reforms - a change plan that includes officially approved recommendations of partners. In particular, documents of the European Commission, structural beacons of the IMF, the Plan under the Ukraine Facility program, conditions of the World Bank. This matrix was created with the assistance of the World Bank, and the planned reforms were analyzed according to the methodology of the Harvard University Growth Center. More than 200 reforms are planned for 2024. About 400 indicators of their implementation have been created," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the following priorities are included in the Matrix of Reforms:

macroeconomic policy - the basis for economic recovery and financial stability;

institutional changes involving anti-corruption policy, law enforcement reform, capacity building of state and regional institutions.

structural reforms - related to human capital, measures to facilitate trade and improve the business environment, reforms in key sectors of the economy.

In addition, Shmyhal also informed the government meeting that the government is launching a special web portal today, where all indicators, content of reforms, schedule of their implementation are collected.

"The Matrix of Reforms is a unique tool for our state. Every person will be able to see in real time that Ukraine is changing," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers prepared a plan for reforms in Ukraine in order to receive EUR 50 billion in aid from the European Union in 2024-2027.

In January 2024, Shmyhal discussed Ukraine's implementation of anti-corruption and corporate reforms with the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.