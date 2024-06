Share:













Ukrainian border guards do not rule out the expansion of the combat zone on the border. In particular, in the Kharkiv Region, where hostilities are currently ongoing in the area of ​​Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this during the telethon.

"We see the actions that the enemy continues to take across the border with Ukraine. It can never be ruled out that it will want to or will be able to shift or expand the combat zone in other directions. In particular, within the Kharkiv Region or even the Sumy Region. Rejecting the possibility of expanding the combat zone actions on the border with the aggressor country is not possible. But at the moment, combat operations are only in two directions - the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk," he emphasized.

Demchenko noted that the russian occupiers are actually shelling the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions every day. However, the russians have recently reduced the number of cases of shelling compared to a few months ago.

"These actions do not stop every day. Every day the enemy strikes and most of the shelling falls on populated areas - because of which people living in the border areas suffer," said the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

Meanwhile, in relation to Belarus, Demchenko emphasized, the military does not see the forces available in russia on the territory of the neighboring republic. However, this "direction remains threatening".

"Especially, considering where the Russian troops entered from at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. We also pay important attention to this direction and continue to strengthen it both along the border line and in the border areas directly," stated Andrii Demchenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the Sumy Region, an attempt to break through the border by the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance group was stopped, the most active battles take place in the Novopavlivka direction.

Earlier it was reported that in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the frequency of exits of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded.

The State Border Guard Service also said that the Sumy Region is "the most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Russian saboteurs do not stop trying to break through the border there.