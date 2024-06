On Tuesday, power outage schedule will operate from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Ukrenergo

On Tuesday, June 11, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 11, the deadline for the application of hourly power outage schedules throughout Ukraine has been extended - the restrictions will apply from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The reason is that consumption in the heat continues to grow and shows a lack of savings," the message says.

On June 10, across the territory of Ukraine from 04:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the regional power distribution companies applied hourly power outage schedules.

Also, on June 10, from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Ukraine received emergency assistance from the Polish power system.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova in the total volume of 27,865 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,636 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy stated that the new procedure for applying hourly outage schedules, which began in Ukraine in a test mode on Saturday, June 8, should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.