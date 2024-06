Share:













Canada allowed Ukrainian producers to export egg products.

This is stated in the message of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian producers of egg products will now be able to export products to Canada. The relevant veterinary certificate has been approved by the competent authorities of both countries," the message reads.

At the same time, the export of egg products to Canada is possible only in case of cooperation with licensed importers in Canada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2023, Canada allowed the export of milk and dairy products from Ukraine.