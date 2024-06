In Malawi, they cannot find plane with country's vice president for the second day

In Malawi, the search continues for the plane that disappeared due to bad weather, on which the vice president of the East African country of Malawi, Saulos Chilima, and nine other people were on board.

This was reported by the Washington Post.

The flight departed at approximately 9:17 a.m. from Kamuzu International Airport and was bound for Mzuzu International Airport. The pilots warned the plane to turn around due to poor visibility. Soon the communication with the board disappeared.

Vice President Chilima was on his way to the funeral procession of former cabinet minister Ralph Kasambara, who died three days ago.

A rescue operation is currently underway.

The president denied media reports that the Malawi Defense Force had already suspended search operations and said authorities had managed to use signals from telecommunications towers to determine a 10-kilometer radius around the area where the plane is believed to be.

Malawi is a country in the south-east of Africa, which borders Tanzania to the north and north-east, Mozambique to the east, south and west, and Zambia to the west. It is one of the least developed countries in the world.

