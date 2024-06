Share:













During May, more people were mobilized in Ukraine than in the last few months.

This was announced by the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Roman Kostenko, Ukrainian Pravda writes.

Kostenko noted that May 2024 was the most productive in terms of mobilization since the beginning of 2023. According to him, the entry into force of the new law, as well as the awareness of citizens, are among the factors that influenced the strengthening of mobilization.

"I also think that many people who wanted to mobilize during the period when the law was being developed, waited to see what the conditions would be, and joined the army in May," he said.

Kostenko also believes that the effect of the new law on mobilization will be seen directly in the army in a few months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the possibilities of reservation from mobilization for employees of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

We will remind, the Verkhovna Rada told whether the authorities intend to introduce economic reservation from mobilization.

At the same time, Minister of Finance, Serhii Marchenko, expressed hope that the mobilization will be carried out in such a way as not to affect the economic activity of businesses.