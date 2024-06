Share:













The large russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko, whose crew numbers several hundred, caught fire in the Barents Sea.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, reported this on Facebook.

Thus, he informed that the large russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Levchenko is on fire in the Barents Sea. According to him, "the struggle for survival continues."

"This is what happens when a "superpower" receives sanctions from Ukraine and cannot independently service engines produced in Mykolaiv. 10 years was not enough to solve this problem. One of the installations caught fire," he said.

Pletenchuk noted that there are several hundred crew on the ship: "Not ‘moskva’, of course, but not bad either."

"Your training is going well, guys, don't stop," he added.

