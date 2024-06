Share:













The spokesman of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, has denied information from the British publication Sky News, which, with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian military source, announced the defeat of a russian amphibious ship in the Sea of ​​Azov on June 8.

He announced this on the air of the telethon.

"No, unfortunately, as of now, this is news from the future," said the representative of the Defense Forces when asked to confirm or deny the information.

Pletenchuk noted that there are indeed three large amphibious ships of various projects in the Sea of ​​Azov, as well as three more small missile ships of the enemy, in particular, the "Buyan-M" project.

"However, the information regarding the damage to one of them is not true yet. However, I repeat once again, this is news from the future. It will definitely happen again," he added.

Recall that the British publication Sky News, citing a Ukrainian military source, said that on Saturday evening, June 8, Ukrainian forces launched a "coordinated strike" on a russian amphibious ship that had recently moved to the Sea of ​​Azov from the Black Sea.

In the same publication, the source stated that a Ukrainian plane hit a target on the territory of russia for the first time.