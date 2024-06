Share:













Journalists of the Skhemy (Schemes) project published pictures from the Planet Labs satellite, which recorded the consequences of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a military facility in the city of Dzhankoi in the occupied Crimea.

This is stated in the message of Skhemy, a project of Radio Svoboda.

Thus, it is indicated that the Planet Labs satellite recorded the result of a missile strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a russian military facility on the night of June 10. In particular, the journalists note, in the pictures you can see the consequences of a large-scale fire near the railway in the city of Dzhankoi in the occupied Crimea.

Recall, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of June 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck an S-400 anti-aircraft missile division of the russians in the area of Dzhankoi.

Journalists note that currently the quality of satellite images does not make it possible to accurately establish the type of affected equipment.

"However, it is clear that the object appeared here in May 2024, and later fortifications were also built nearby," the report says.

The Skhemy project cites the opinion of military expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi. According to his assumption, the russian Podlet radar system, which in particular is used in the complex together with the S-300 and S-400, could be located here.

At the same time, military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov believes that it made no sense to deploy the radar in this place, and therefore it could be another object of military purpose.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in addition, on the night of June 10, the Defense Forces struck two enemy S-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Chornomorske and Yevpatoria.