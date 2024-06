Uglava deprived of almost all powers, but not removed from office

The first deputy director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Gizo Uglava, lost almost all his powers, but was not removed from his post.

This is evidenced by the NACB order, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since May 24, the NACB director Semen Kryvonos removed Uglava from almost all official duties.

Instead, Uglava retained the supervision of the direction of the chief specialist.

Kryvonos took over all his other powers.

At the same time, Uglava was not removed from the post of first deputy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, anti-corruption activist and Head of the Anti-Corruption Center, Vitalii Shabunin harshly criticized the NAСB leadership, which he previously supported. Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava.

The National Police, on behalf of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, searched the home of one of the NAСB detectives in the case of alleged abuses by the Bureau's employees. The SACPO provides procedural guidance in the pre-trial investigation conducted by the NACB Internal Control Department under Articles 364 and 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the possible commission of criminal offenses by the Bureau employees.