Director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NACB) Semen Kryvonos has suspended from office his first deputy Gizo Uglava.

The NACB press service has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In order to ensure an objective pre-trial investigation, which was started due to the fact of a possible leak of information, by order of the director of the NACB, based on a corresponding statement about a possible conflict of interests, the first deputy director of the NACB was suspended from the performance of official duties and management of the directions and divisions established in internal documents," the NACB reported.

The NACB promised to inform the public about the progress and results of the pre-trial investigation.

The Bureau also emphasized that the leadership and staff of the NACB are maximally interested in conducting a full, comprehensive and impartial investigation into this fact.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, the National Police, on behalf of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, searched the home of one of the NACB detectives in the case of alleged abuse of the Bureau employees.