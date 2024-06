Defense Intelligence talks about putin's "hot" reaction to defeat of Su-57s, which they tried to carefully hid

Currently, there are no detailed photo and video confirmations of the destruction of the Su-57 fighter, but the russian dictator vladimir putin was angry because of the loss of the plane.

Andrii Yusov, the spokesman of the Defense Intelligence, stated this on the air of the telethon.

"We can confirm the very fact of the defeat. Regarding the operation itself, we can neither confirm nor deny. But yes, great news: putin is really mad, and the reaction in the kremlin is very hot and palpable. Because they tried to carefully hide and protect the Su-57s. And these Su-57s never entered Ukrainian airspace - they were afraid of being shot down," he added.

Yusov added that Su-57s were not as effective as the russians claimed. Their characteristics were deliberately inflated in order to sell more successfully to other countries. These aircraft also launched cruise missiles at civilian objects in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Saturday, June 8, a russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan Region of the russian federation.

Later, the Defense Intelligence said that there were two hit fighters.

The Air Force explained why the russian federation hides the Su-57 fighter from the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.