2 Su-57s could be hit. Defense Intelligence reveals consequences of attack on fighters in russia

Share:













Copied



Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that there was information that there could be two Su-57 fighters hit on the territory of the aggressor state of russia. In addition, as a result of the operation, there are losses of enemy personnel, and the news has become a landmark for the international military community.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

"There is data that continues to be clarified - there is preliminary information that there could be two Su-57 aircraft affected. There is also information about irreversible losses and wounded among the personnel of the occupiers," he said.

In addition, the representative of the department emphasized that the Defense Intelligence notes the very fact of damage, but does not comment on the means of damage, as well as whose operation it is.

He added that the information is still being clarified, but emphasized that this is "very good news for Ukraine" - this is the first combat defeat of this "state-of-the-art" aircraft.

"Russia positions it as a fifth-generation aircraft, but many people in the world have doubts about this. The news has indeed already become important and symbolic for military experts and the international military community. And the Wikipedia article was updated very quickly," he said.

Yusov reminded that the Su-57, without entering the airspace of Ukraine, inflicts missile damage specifically on civilian objects and peaceful infrastructure.

"Therefore, such incidents will obviously continue," the intelligence officer added.

We will remind, on Saturday, June 8, a russian Su-57 multi-purpose fighter was hit on the territory of the Akhtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan Region of the russian federation. The Defense Intelligence emphasized that the defeat of the Su-57 is the first such case in history.