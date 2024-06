Share:













Copied



After repairs, one of the high-voltage overhead lines connecting the Ukrainian power system with the unified power grid of continental Europe has returned to operation.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the line was taken out for planned maintenance on June 3.

"At night, due to technical reasons, one of the power facilities in the Sumy Region was shut down twice by protection. Consumers in the Kharkiv and Sumy Regions were cut off. In the Kharkiv Region, power supply was restored in less than an hour. Emergency shutdowns were in effect in the Sumy Region. As of 09:30 a.m., power supply restored in full. The reasons for the outages are being investigated, repair crews are working," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, compared to April, Ukraine doubled its electricity imports to 448,000 MWh.