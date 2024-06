Share:













Copied



In May, compared to April, Ukraine doubled its electricity imports to 448,000 MWh.

ExPro has informed about this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The largest share in the import structure was taken by Hungary - 45.8%, the smallest - by Moldova (7%).

According to ExPro's calculations, the most imports were involved at 8 p.m., an average of 1,394 MW.

The export of electricity in May decreased three times to 3,878 MWh (there has been no export since May 12).

Prices and volumes of import and export of electricity, MWh and EUR/MWh

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, compared to March, Ukraine increased electricity imports by 34% to 225,000 MWh.