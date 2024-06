Share:













The russian occupiers were unable to fix the sewage system, which is why sewage flows from the streets into local rivers, and from there into the Sea of ​​Azov. The occupiers have already banned swimming on local beaches.

This was reported in the press service of the Mariupol City Council.

"So, the residents of the city are sounding the alarm - the city center is flooded with sewage waste. For several days, sewage has been flowing through the Arkhitektora Nilsena, Pushkina, Kuyindzhi, Semenyshyn Streets. According to the citizens, all the sewage flows into the Sea of ​​Azov. There is also pollution of the city's rivers, which also fall into the sea. Citizens have already complained repeatedly in public and chat rooms, but the occupiers do not act," the Mariupol City Hall said.

The occupation administration has already banned swimming in the Sea of ​​Azov, citing "difficulties related to the safety of people on water bodies." However, in reality, the ban is caused by the pollution of the sea by sewage. Swimming in water bodies means contracting a dangerous infection.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the body of a dead dolphin washed ashore in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. The City Council emphasizes that these are the consequences of the destruction of the Azov Sea ecosystem by the aggressor state of russia.