Russian reserves will not be enough for simultaneous large-scale offensives in several axes - ISW

The 60,000-strong reserves available to the aggressor country, russia, will probably not be enough to support simultaneous large-scale offensive efforts in several axes.

This is stated in the message of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, ISW specialists, referring to Ukrainian military commentator Kostiantyn Mashovets, note that over the past 6-8 months, the occupiers have accumulated a maximum of 60,000 people in operational and strategic reserves.

They believe that these reserves are not properly trained or equipped. The Institute says that in the past, russia used them mainly as manpower reserves to resupply and reinforce units that conduct offensive attacks.

Analysts of the Institute assume that russian reserves of the operational and strategic levels are unlikely to be ready to act as first-echelon penetration forces or as second-echelon exploitation forces capable of conducting effective large-scale combined arms attacks.

"These reportedly limited russian reserves at the operational and strategic levels are unlikely to be sufficient to support a simultaneous large-scale offensive effort on multiple fronts. The russian military command will likely be forced to choose one primary action during the expected summer offensive if it has intend to use these reserves to support a large-scale offensive operation," the Institute for the Study of War report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated that the russians are continuing their offensive, concentrating their main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kharkiv axes, and are also conducting active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar.