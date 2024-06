Ukraine and EU hold new round of negotiations on security agreement

Ukraine and the European Union held another round of negotiations on the security agreement.

This is stated in the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the deputy head of the Office of the President, Ihor Zhovkva, held another round of negotiations with the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Peace, Security and Defense, Charles Frieze, regarding the security "guarantees" of the EU.

The negotiations became another stage on the way to the conclusion of a security agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

"The negotiating teams thoroughly discussed the text of the draft agreement and approved the algorithm of further actions for the nearest future," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and the European Union have started negotiations on concluding a bilateral agreement on security guarantees in December 2023.

Later it became known that the package of security guarantees of the European Union for Ukraine includes nine priorities, including assistance with military equipment, training of the Ukrainian military and cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry.