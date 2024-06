Share:













101 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day. Since the beginning of this day, 34 combat clashes have already been recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsk axis.

This is reported by the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv axis, three attacks by the occupiers in the Vovchansk area are currently ongoing. The situation is under control. Last day, the invaders lost 136 people in this axis.

The situation is tense in the Kupyansk axis. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been three combat clashes. In the Lyman axis, a battle takes place near Terny, without success for the enemy.

Five attempts by the occupiers to advance were repulsed in the Siversk axis.

Since the beginning of the day, two enemy assaults have been repelled in the Kramatorsk aixs.

In the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent russian troops from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Today there have already been 10 clashes. Four attacks have been repelled, five are ongoing. According to updated information, in the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy lost 261 occupiers killed and wounded yesterday.

In the Kurakhove axis, the enemy launched assault operations twice. One attack was successfully repelled. The battle continues.

In the Orikhiv axis, the russian aggressor made one fruitless attempt to improve the tactical position.

In the Prydniprovsk axis, the occupiers once tried to push back our defenders in the Krynky area. Loss of positions is not allowed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since February 24, 2022, russia has lost more than 517,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,210 russians in the last day.