Share:













Copied



During the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,210 russian occupiers at the front. The total number of enemy losses in killed and wounded during the entire period of the full-scale war reached 517,290 people.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in the morning of June 8.

Also, 199 pieces of equipment were disposed of during the day.

In particular, 9 tanks and 9 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft system and 59 operational-tactical UAVs, 7 cruise missiles, 68 vehicles and 10 special vehicles were destroyed.