President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to statements by the leader of the aggressor country of russia, volodymyr putin, regarding his alleged illegitimacy, noted that the legitimacy of the President of Ukraine is determined solely by the Ukrainian people, and of putin - "exclusively by comrade putin."

Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The legitimacy of President Zelenskyy is recognized only by the people of Ukraine, he is elected by the people of Ukraine, and I thank very much for support. Our people are free. We are fighting for this, to be honest. I am grateful to it for this support. The legitimacy of comrade putin is recognized only by comrade putin. And putin chooses putin. The russian people are a decoration, and they have only one actor," he said when asked about putin's alleged illegitimacy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk considers all those who question the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during martial law to be enemies of Ukraine. According to him, Article 108 of the Constitution of Ukraine clearly regulates the end of the powers of the current President after the next head of state takes office.

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine believes that there are no problems with the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after May 20. In the opinion of the commission, he should fulfill his powers until a successor will take office. And presidential election must be held within 30 days after the end of martial law.

Zelenskyy became the 6th President of Ukraine on May 20, 2019, he was elected for a five-year term. In the spring of 2024, presidential election was supposed to be held in Ukraine, but during martial law, according to the Constitution, they are prohibited.