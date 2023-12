Energoatom agrees with Westinghouse on procurement of equipment for power unit No. 5 of Khmelnytskyi NPP

The Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company and Westinghouse (United States) have signed an agreement on the procurement of equipment for power unit No. 5 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (Khmelnytskyi NPP, Netishyn, Khmelnytskyi Region), which will be built using American AP1000 technology.

This is stated in the message of Energoatom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine, together with American partners, continues to completely destroy russia's monopoly in the nuclear technology market. On December 17, 2023, in the presence of Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, President of SE NNEGC Energoatom Petro Kotin and Chief Executive Officer of Westinghouse Electric Company Patrick Fragman signed an agreement on the procurement of equipment for power unit No. 5 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. It will be built using American AP1000 technology," the report said.

Kotin noted that obtaining this equipment is important for the Ukrainian power system, since the actual capacity of the AP1000 units is 1,100 MW, while currently the most powerful nuclear units in Ukraine are 1,000 MW.

"There were no such reactors in Ukraine, they are absent in the post-Soviet space, so far they are absent in Europe. This is one of the most progressive technologies in nuclear power, which makes it possible to maintain the safety systems of nuclear power plants even in the case of blackouts and the absence of diesel generators or other power systems," Halushchenko emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom expects that the 2 AP1000 power units, which will be built at the Khmelnytskyi NPP together with the American Westinghouse, will be put into operation in 2027-2029.

The Khmelnytskyi NPP has 2 power units (VVER-1000) with a total capacity of 2,000 MW (connected in 1987 and 2004).