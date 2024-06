Share:













Copied



The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company states that the media's information regarding the company's obtaining additional income due to the increase in electricity tariffs is not true.

This is stated in the message of Energoatom.

"For the information of all the "experts" who speculate on the government's increase in tariffs for the population "in favor of Energoatom": Energoatom will not receive a single kopeck from the increase in electricity tariffs," the message reads.

"Prior to the increase in the fixed price for the population, the cost of the PSO service for the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company amounted to UAH 125.7 billion (without VAT), or 70.7% of the Company's net income. (PSO - imposition of public service obligations by the government on Energoatom to provide the population with cheap electricity, - ed.)

Taking into account the Company's minimum own costs for ensuring electricity production and minimum capital investments, including financing measures related to increasing nuclear safety, ensuring physical protection of NPPs, the deficit of funds for the payment of PSO in 2024 amounts to UAH 17.4 billion (excluding VAT).

At the new level of fixed price for the population, the projected cost of the PSO service for Energoatom in 2024 will amount to UAH 108.3 billion (without VAT). This will allow Energoatom, provided the current market conditions are maintained, to pay the cost of the PSO service in 2024 in full. In fact, it will make up 60% of the Company's net income," Energoatom reports.

According to their data, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (Energy Commission) plans to increase electricity transmission tariffs by 19% and electricity distribution tariffs by 6.7% in the near future, which will lead to an increase in the costs of universal service providers (USP) for the payment of operator services (OSP and OSR).

Due to the increase in the fixed price for household consumers, the USP will receive additional funds to cover their own costs, to compensate for the increase in the cost of purchasing electricity on the market, as well as to pay for the services of the Transmission System Operator (Ukrenergo) and Distribution System Operators (regional power distribution companies) at increased tariffs .

That is, the beneficiaries of the new tariffs are Ukrenergo and regional power distribution companies, not Energoatom. The company, as the largest and most reliable producer of electricity for our country, will continue to cover the difference in market and effective tariffs for the population at its own expense.

"We continue to provide the citizens and industry of Ukraine with electricity at the capacities that are possible during scheduled and preventive repairs in the summer. We do everything possible to ensure that all our power units work in the winter and that all Ukrainian homes have light and heat," the company said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo recently got into a scandal - it announced a tender for the purchase of air conditioners, when it called on others to stop using them to save electricity. After the scandal, the tender was cancelled.

Akhmetov's DTEK is criticized on social networks due to chaotic power outages: “People are forced to collect for ecoflow, not for the AFU.”.