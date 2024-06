Share:













Pre-сonscripts and conscripts who are currently abroad will be granted a deferral of military registration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk wrote about this on her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"A relevant resolution has already been developed, it is currently being approved and will be adopted in the near future. Pre-сonscripts and conscripts who are currently abroad will be granted a deferral of registration - either until they return to Ukraine or until the end of martial law," she said.

Vereshchuk noted that the government understands that forcing students of non-mobilization age to go to Ukraine to register with the military will only increase the burden on military medical commissions and will not help in mobilization.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the notification of the Ministry of Defense, young men who are 17 years old and who are abroad must come to Ukraine for military registration, even if they are studying at foreign universities or have lived abroad for a long time.