Odesa and the region are planning to open beaches from June 8. In total, we are talking about 20 locations that are currently being checked for safety.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this during a briefing.

"People cannot be restrained. They want to rest, get better. Our natural vitamin, our sun, our Black Sea, our beaches today cannot be replaced by any complex of vitamins, no matter what we offer. That is why we are trying to make as many open beaches as possible," he said.

In addition, the administration of the village of Fontanka and the Izmail District Military Administration appealed to the Regional Military Administration regarding the opening of beaches. They plan to allow citizens to rest in the lagoon in the village of Prymorske.

The authorities also hope to open a tourist route through the canals in the town of Vylkove.

"There are two caveats there: the first is, of course, a military one, the second is that the border with Romania is nearby. And today, with the border guards, we even received permission for boats to pass through the canals," Kiper said.

