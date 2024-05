Share:













The russian occupiers continue to attack peaceful cities of Ukraine, but lately the attacks on Odesa have started to happen a little less often.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Defense Forces of the South, spoke about this in more detail on the Freedom TV channel.

According to him, enemy troops regularly strike if they have the opportunity. Accordingly, the recent lull in the southern region is explained by the fact that the occupiers are unable to attack Odesa, and several factors influence this.

"Recently, they are not using the same Kalibr missiles for strikes, which were shot down four out of four during the last attack, they are using ballistics. That is, they are using the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea for launches. And these platforms are more mobile and easier to hide, than a ship at sea. That's why they used it. But the russians, as a rule, use all available weapons in this direction. That is, they either have no targets or no such capabilities. In all other cases when they have such opportunities, they definitely hit," Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

Separately, the representative of the Southern Defense Forces added about the situation in the Black Sea. The russians are afraid to bring surface missile carriers into the water area. They are still at the base in Novorossiysk, but they are not at sea.

By the way, the enemy also has eight carriers with a technically significant total salvo.

"But again, the problem with the use is that they are afraid to bring surface ships into the water area. Therefore, the last two uses were with the use of submarines. But in any case, we monitor the situation, and if we see a danger, of course, we can warn about it in advance," Dmytro Pletenchuk concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, russian terrorist forces launched a missile attack on Odesa.

On the evening of April 29, it was known that four people and a dog were killed as a result of the russian occupiers' attack on Odesa.

In the morning, the number of victims of the attack increased to five.