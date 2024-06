Cabinet asks Rada to postpone budget declaration submission in order to agree with IMF on main indicators

The Cabinet of Ministers has asked the Verkhovna Rada to postpone the submission of the budget declaration for agreement with the International Monetary Fund on the main indicators.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced this in the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Regarding the budget declaration, indeed, we appealed to you (the Verkhovna Rada) with a request to postpone the deadline for submitting the budget declaration due to the fact that certain factors affecting this document are changing. We are currently in the fourth revision (of the IMF program)," the minister said.

He reminded that this is a record review in the history of the Ukrainian state.

"We have not gone that far in cooperation with our key partners, with the International Monetary Fund. Therefore, the question involves the postponement of when we will be able to agree on the main parameters of macro indicators for 2025," added Serhii Marchenko.

