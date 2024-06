Share:













Ukraine is conducting negotiations on the restructuring and partial write-off of the national debt.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced this in the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Regarding negotiations, debt write-off, this issue is in the focus of our attention. We are currently negotiating with creditors regarding restructuring. At that time, this involves partial debt write-off," he said.

The minister added that these negotiations will become public in the near future.

"Therefore, wait for the news. In the near future, these negotiations will become public. And we will be able to talk with you separately about them," the minister emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the total public (direct and guaranteed) debt of Ukraine in April compared to the previous month increased by 0.3%, or by USD 0.47 billion, to USD 151.52 billion, which is a historical maximum.