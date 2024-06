Share:













Copied



Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba assured that Ukraine will not deviate from the 10 points of the Peace Formula of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the three points of the Formula at the Peace Summit in Switzerland are tactics.

Kuleba wrote about this in an article for European Pravda, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukraine will not deviate from the Peace Formula under any circumstances and will not agree to any decisions that would undermine it or create the threat of unacceptable concessions. There are tactics and there is a strategy. Tactically, Ukraine presents three points of the Peace Formula to the first summit, but the strategic goal remains unchanged – fulfillment of all points. At the summit, we must fix the Peace Formula as an international mainstream and demonstrate to the aggressor state that the world majority shares the vision of the peace process based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly, which after 2022 are supported by more than 140 member states. Even the process of preparing for the Peace Summit has already given an answer to all those who for decades sprinkled their heads with ashes and talked about the "lack of subjectivity" of Ukraine," he noted.

Kuleba noted that it is already clear today that the summit will be a success for Ukraine and the entire international community, which values ​​the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and the number of participants' confirmations exceeded the organizers' expectations.

The minister states that the prospects of the summit cause hysteria in the kremlin, therefore moscow is trying by all means to disrupt the summit - to discredit its importance by spreading relevant narratives in the world and in Ukraine, to "beat down" countries that have not yet made a decision on participation or at least to reduce their level of representation, all means are used: blackmail, economic, energy and food threats, and in some places - direct warnings about the destabilization that russia can arrange for this or that country.

Kuleba notes that the President of Ukraine personally and his entire team work on all continents at the same time, and that the most painful thing for russians is in the regions and countries that the kremlin traditionally considered "theirs", that is, in fact, in the deep diplomatic rear of the enemy and this causes a special shock in the aggressor.

"Everyone understands that the resources of Ukrainian and Russian diplomacy are simply incomparable. But competent efforts and mobilization of partners allow us to achieve asymmetric results in the international arena," he noted.

Kuleba emphasized that the Peace Summit in Switzerland will prove that, despite limited resources, Ukraine is able to shape the international agenda, bend its own line and achieve the necessary results even under unfavorable circumstances.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Bloomberg agency previously said that the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine in Switzerland is aimed at reaching an agreement on three main points instead of ten, in order to involve russian officials in future negotiations.

In May, the President's Office announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, will become a platform that will start the future peace process. Official invitations to participate in the conference have been sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations. At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.