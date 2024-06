Share:













French President Emmanuel Macron said that several Mirage 2000 fourth-generation fighters will be transferred to Ukraine. Paris will also help Kyiv train pilots.

Macron made the corresponding statement in an interview with the BFMTV and TF1 channels, his words are quoted by Ukrainian Pravda.

According to Macron, on June 7, during a meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he will announce a new cooperation between Paris and Kyiv, which includes the transfer of Mirage 2000 aircraft.

"Tomorrow [June 7] we will start a new cooperation and announce the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighter jets," Macron said.

The French President added that the provision of these aircraft to Ukraine will enable the country to strengthen the defense of its air and ground space.

Pilot training will last six months, and courses will begin this summer.

Note that Mirage 2000 aircraft can be equipped with Storm Shadow/SCALP EG cruise missiles, which are used by the Ukrainian military from Su-24 bombers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on June 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France, where he took part in events dedicated to the anniversary of the landing of Allied troops in Normandy in 1944.