In the United States of America, they are already preparing for the adoption of the budget for 2025. The first draft of the Pentagon's budget in the amount of USD 833 billion was published the other day.

Defense News writes about it.

But the main point is that the project stipulates the cancellation of aid to Ukraine, as well as a direct ban on the supply of weapons to Israel.

Thus, the publication reports that this is not about separate expenditures of the US federal budget for assistance to Ukraine within the limits of the recently approved USD 61 billion. We are talking about USD 300 million under the USAI program, which is prescribed in the US budget.

"That is, it does not cancel USD 13.8 billion in separate financing for the purchase of arms for Ukraine from manufacturers. It also does not cancel USD 23.2 billion allocated in this fiscal year to the Pentagon for the replenishment of defense goods and services provided to Ukraine, that is, the possibility of transferring weapons under the presidential withdrawal program - PDA," the publication explains.

In addition, this does not apply to USD 1.6 billion for Foreign Military Financing, under which Ukraine can purchase weapons from the USA for this amount free of charge. Therefore, it is currently impossible to talk about a direct threat of stopping the supply of US aid to Ukraine, experts emphasize.

"But this is a very unpleasant bell, because the submission of such a bill is the result of the activities of the American Republican Party, or rather, its Trump wing. And it is definitely part of the election campaign for the post of the US president, because the vote should take place on November 5, 2024. That is why the draft of the new of the defense budget, which is promoted by the Republicans, includes, in particular, a significant increase in the salary of junior servicemen by 15% and for all in general by 4.5%," the material explains.

There are also doubts that the budget will be voted on before the end of the presidential election in November 2024. But this situation quite clearly demonstrates that "political showdowns in Washington are a very unpredictable factor."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, Sullivan said that Ukraine can still win if it receives the appropriate tools.

On February 27, Sullivan warned that russian dictator vladimir putin would "win every day" until the US House of Representatives passes a new aid package for Ukraine.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden signed a bill that provides for the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine.