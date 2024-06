Share:













Copied



Russian special services are preparing another information and psychological operation with the aim of discrediting the military leadership of Ukraine, in particular against the Ukrainian Military Intelligence.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Defense Intelligence, the russians allocated USD 15 million for the implementation of a new large-scale campaign against Ukraine. Russian agents have already received instructions to organize the paid production and distribution of relevant materials in the media space of Ukraine and Western countries.

We are talking about a series of articles and "films" in which, in particular, they plan to reveal the data of the employees of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, involved in the coordination of the combat work of special units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the goal of russia's next information attack is:

discrediting Ukrainian combat special forces, their officers and employees;

blocking the work of departments that develop and carry out combat and special tasks against Moscow;

creation of another factor of social tension in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, before the International Children's Day, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched the "War and Sanctions" portal with an open database of russian and Belarusian kidnappers of Ukrainian children. Currently, it contains 245 people.

Also, the Defense Intelligence showed how their surface drones overcome barriers near Crimea and destroy the russian tugboat "Saturn".