Overnight into June 6, the Defense Intelligence destroyed the russian tugboat "Saturn" in Crimea.

The relevant video was shown by the intelligence officers of the Defense Intelligence.

"On June 6, the special unit 9 of the department of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, near the shores of the temporarily occupied Crimea, made a successful attack on the russian raiding tugboat of project 498 "Saturn" or "Protey," the message says.

The published video shows how several surface drones make their way through defense barriers near the coast of Crimea and crash into a russian ship.

"Devastating fire damage was inflicted after the successful breakthrough of the line of defensive barriers of the occupiers in the Black Sea water area," the Defense Intelligence noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Defense Intelligence announced the publication of a video of how special forces destroyed a russian warship in occupied Crimea.

The russian occupiers in Crimea are afraid that the Ukrainian special services will attack the Crimea bridge with water drones, so they tied old barges to the bridge so that the drones could not overcome the obstacle.