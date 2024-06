Occupiers storming most actively in one axis. General Staff reports on situation at front

Share:













Copied



From the beginning of the previous day until 11:30 p.m. on June 6, 73 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the defense lines of Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsk axis.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Last day, the russian occupiers carried out 1 missile attack on the territory of Ukraine using two missiles and 35 air strikes with 58 guided aerial bombs, used 477 kamikaze drones.

The enemy carried out more than 2,700 shellings of Ukrainian army positions and settlements using various types of weapons.

As of 11:30 p.m. on June 6, there were 73 combat clashes with the russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv axis, the russian aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions, it is trying to dislodge Ukrainian units, inflicting intense fire impact.

The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk axis, the russian occupiers during the day tried to advance towards the Ukrainian positions in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Petropavlivka.

The Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Nevske, Serebriansk Forest, Terny and Myasozharivka.

Loss of territories and positions is not allowed.

In the Siversk axis, the enemy tried 5 times to break through the Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamyanske.

There was no success, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the activity of the russian invaders was limited to five combat clashes.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled four attacks in the Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Kalynivka areas.

The situation is tense, as of the end of the previous day, a battle was going on in the Kalynivka area.

The enemy showed the greatest activity in the Pokrovsk axis.

Just since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 28 times to wedge themselves into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Sokol, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Yasnobrodivka, Novopokrovske, and Prohres.

22 enemy attacks were repelled, six combat clashes were still ongoing at the end of the day.

Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

In the Kurakhove axis, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 5 times near Paraskoviyivka and Krasnohorivka.

They did not succeed, the situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

Nine times, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Ukrainian positions in the Vremivka axis near Staromayorske, Urozhaine, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk axes, the situation has not undergone significant changes, under the control of the Defense Forces.

Loss of positions and territories is not allowed.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the rest of the axes.

Units of the Ukrainian aviation and missile forces and artillery of the past day struck four areas of concentration of personnel, one area of ​​accumulation of weapons and military equipment, one air defense system and one radar of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 11:00 p.m. on June 5, there were 85 combat clashes with the russian invaders, the situation being the hottest in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk axes.

Meanwhile, on the night of Friday, June 7, the aggressor country of the russian federation attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. All the cruise missiles of the russian occupiers and almost half a hundred Shaheds were shot down by the forces and means of anti-aircraft defense during the repel of the enemy's combined attack that night.