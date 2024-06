Share:













The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted exercises in the Black Sea. where landing, maneuvering and disembarkation of personnel on the unequipped coast were practiced.

This is stated in the message of the Navy of Ukraine on Facebook on Friday, June 7.

The main elements of the exercises were amphibious landings, maneuvering and disembarkation of personnel on an unequipped coast, held in a designated area of ​​the Black Sea. The landing group in battle formation was redeployed from one coast to another, maneuvering and avoiding enemy fire, while at the same time bypassing potentially dangerous areas.

"Boats and their crews practiced regrouping, complex maneuvering techniques, joint actions at sea. In the finale, the marines landed on an unequipped coast in order to complete the assigned task," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, russian propaganda spread false information about the alleged destruction of ships and boats of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We will remind you that on May 10, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine warned about a new round of hostile information and psychological operations (IPSO).