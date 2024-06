There is shortage of electricity in power system during day - Ukrenergo

On Friday, June 7, there is a shortage of electricity in the power system during the day.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Friday, electricity consumption limits apply in all regions of Ukraine during the day.

"To comply with limits, regional power distribution companies are using hourly power outage schedules for industrial and household consumers. Yesterday, June 6, from 7:21 p.m. to 10:13 p.m., due to non-compliance with consumption limits, the Ukrenergo control center was forced to apply emergency power outages for household and industrial consumers in the Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Rivne, Kharkiv Regions and the city of Kyiv," the message reads.

Also, on June 6, Ukraine received surplus electricity from Poland from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova in the total volume of 26,947 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,395 MW.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.