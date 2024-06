Share:













The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company will supply gas to electricity and heat producers.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now the country's power system is in an extremely difficult state. We understand that we have to support stability in the country and are ready to use our resources to ensure the production of electricity where it is currently possible," said the head of Naftogaz, Oleksii Chernyshov.

He emphasized that Naftogaz has the resources for this, while, according to Chernyshov, the debt of large producers of heat and electricity for gas remains a significant problem.

"It is necessary to understand that we are already supplying the resource to these enterprises at the price set by the state. These funds are necessary for the stability of the gas supply, so solving the debt problem is also urgent for the stability of the system," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the imposition of public service obligations (PSO) on Naftogaz on the gas market until August 31.