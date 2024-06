Share:













Analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState claim that russian troops occupied the settlement of Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region. It is located in the Kupyansk axis.

DeepState analysts reported this in their Telegram channel.

According to analysts, the village is currently under the full control of russian troops.

There is currently no official information about this.

Photo: deepstatemap.live

The capture of Ivanivka became possible after the russians occupied the village of Kyslivka, and then Kotliarivka, in late April this year.

Both settlements are located a few kilometers south of Ivanivka.

Ivanivka is a village in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv Region. It was occupied by the russians at the initial stage of a full-scale invasion.

In the first half of January 2023, the village was de-occupied by the Ukrainian military, which was advancing in the area as a result of the counteroffensive operation in the Kharkiv Region in the fall of 2022.

Before the full-scale invasion, the population of the village was 135 people.

