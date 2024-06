Share:













The russian occupation troops were allegedly able to advance in the Pokrovsk axis and enter the territory of the settlement of Karlivka.

This was announced by analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState.

Analysts drew attention to the video published by the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG).

The published footage shows the destruction of russian troops in the area of ​​cottages on the eastern outskirts of Karlivka.

"Although the description states that the damage is in the Netaylove area, but it is already in the Karlivka cottages," the analysts noted.

The russians advanced to the eastern outskirts of the village of Karlivka in the Donetsk Region. Photo: t.me/DeepStateUA

DeepState analysts claim that the advance of the russians on this part of the front is predictable, since it is difficult to contain the enemy in this area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in its yesterday evening briefing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the occupiers tried to attack Ukrainian military positions 30 times in the Pokrovsk axis.

We will remind, on May 31, DeepState analysts announced that the russian army was able to advance in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region.