The spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, has said that the russian army is trying to develop an offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Selydove settlements. He assumed that the russians were rushing to the Pokrovsk - Kostiantynivka highway.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The main efforts of the Russian troops are probably focused on such an effort to break through our defenses and develop an offensive in the future in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad and Selydove. As the situation in the area of Netailove is characterized by high enemy activity. The enemy also does not stop trying to attack other positions," he said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy is trying to reach the large settlements of Kurakhove and Pokrovsk in order to develop an offensive west of Avdiivka and Mariinka.

"Well, of course, after Ocheretyne, they are rushing to the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway. Perhaps they have such a goal - to capture Pokrovsk and the vital route right to Kostiantynivka," said Voloshyn.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the russians are continuing their offensive, concentrating their main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupiansk, and Kharkiv directions, in addition, they are conducting active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar.