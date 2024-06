Persons liable for military service with dual citizenship will not be released abroad from June - State Border

Since June, citizens of Ukraine liable for military service who have permanent residence in other countries or dual citizenship are not released abroad in accordance with the mobilization legislation.

The official representative of the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko announced this on the air of the telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

He noted that until June 1, citizens of Ukraine had the opportunity to leave the borders of Ukraine with notes stating that they are leaving for permanent residence, as well as with notes from diplomatic institutions that they are included in the permanent consular register.

"But with the change in the legislation, including the exclusion of the category of citizens of Ukraine from the list of persons who are removed from the military registration due to long-term travel outside Ukraine and their obligation to also be put on the military register, this category of citizens of Ukraine, according to this standard, do not have the possibility to leave Ukraine anymore,” said Demchenko.

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that there is a single citizenship in Ukraine, therefore citizens of Ukraine, even if they have passports of other countries, are considered as those who are subject to rights and obligations in accordance with the current legislation as Ukrainians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the law on mobilization entered into force on May 18.

Therefore, all persons liable for military service (men aged 18 to 60) have 60 days to update their current address, contact information and other military records data.

If the data is not updated during this time, the person may be declared wanted and a fine may be imposed.