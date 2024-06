RF killed at least 91 journalists since beginning of full-scale invasion - NUJU

As of May 30, 2024, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation on the territory of Ukraine, russia has killed at least 91 media workers. According to the Institute of Mass Information, as of May 2024, in the russian captivity, there are 29 civilian Ukrainian media workers and four more journalists who were military personnel at the time of their capture by the russians.

The list of killed Ukrainian and foreign journalists is published on the website of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU).

It is noted that, according to the verified data of the NUJU and the International Federation of Journalists, among the killed:

16 media men and women who performed professional duties;

9 media men and women - civilian victims;

66 media representatives who mobilized to protect Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Civilian media workers who were killed while performing their professional duties

Hudenko Ihor, Ukrainian photographer, video blogger, disappeared in Kharkiv on February 26, 2022 during shelling, his body was found on February 27, 2022. According to the conclusion of the doctors, his death was not violent. Sakun Yevhen, a Ukrainian photojournalist of the LIVE publication and a correspondent of EFE, was killed as a result of a missile attack on the Kyiv TV tower on March 1, 2022. Renaud Brent Anthony, American journalist, former correspondent of The New York Times, reporter of Time, documentarian, winner of the Peabody Award, shot dead by russian soldiers at a checkpoint in Irpin on March 13, 2022. Levin Maksym, Ukrainian photojournalist, correspondent of LB.ua and other publications, went missing on March 13, 2022, was found dead near the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, Kyiv Region, on April 1, 2022. An investigation by Reporters Without Borders showed that he was tortured and executed. Pierre Zakrzewski, an Irish photojournalist for Fox News, was killed on March 14, 2022, together with Oleksandra Kuvshynova, when their car came under fire in the village of Horenka, Kyiv Region. Oleksandra Kuvshynova, Ukrainian journalist, fixer, Fox News producer, was killed on March 14, 2022, together with Pierre Zakrzewski, when their car came under fire in the village of Horenka, Kyiv Region. Baulina Oksana, Russian journalist of The Insider publication, activist of the Anti-Corruption Foundation of Alexei Navalny, was killed on March 23, 2022 under russian shelling in Kyiv. Kvedaravicius Mantas, Lithuanian filmmaker and documentary filmmaker, killed on April 2, 2022 while trying to leave the city of Mariupol, whose life he had been documenting for many years. Yevhen Bal, Ukrainian journalist, writer, veteran of the Soviet submarine fleet, volunteer, was killed on April 2, 2022 after being tortured by the russian military in Mariupol. Roman Nezhyborets, Ukrainian media personality, video engineer of the Chernihiv channel Dytynets, killed in the village of Yahidne near Chernihiv in early April 2022. Zoreslav Zamoyskyi, a Ukrainian journalist of the Hromada Pryirpinnia and Information portal publications, his body with signs of violent death was found on April 13, 2022 in Bucha, Kyiv Region. Leclerc-Imhoff Frédéric, a French journalist of the BFMTV channel, died from a shrapnel wound on May 30, 2022 as a result of russian shelling while covering the evacuation of the civilian population from the city of Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk Region). Bitik Bohdan, a Ukrainian freelancer, died on April 26, 2023, from a russian bullet near the Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson while helping the Italian journalist Corrado Zunino. Soldin Arman, a French AFP video journalist, was killed on May 9, 2023, under missile fire near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region, while preparing a TV story. Amelina Viktoria, Ukrainian writer, documenter of war crimes, died on July 1, 2023 as a result of injuries received during a missile attack by russians in the center of Kramatorsk on June 27, 2023. Myroniuk Volodymyr, a Ukrainian and American freelance photojournalist, was killed while shooting a photo report on September 25, 2023 in Donbas near Kurdiumivka.

Journalists who were killed not while performing their professional duties

Shakirov Dilierbek, a Ukrainian journalist of the information weekly Navkolo Tebe, a member of the House of Hope Charitable Foundation, was shot with an automatic weapon on February 26 in Zelenivka, Kherson Region. Li Pavlo, Ukrainian actor, host of the Dom TV channel, volunteer, shot dead on March 6, 2022 in Irpin, Kyiv Region, by the russian military. Diedov Viktor, Ukrainian operator of the Sigma TV channel, was killed on March 11, 2022 in Mariupol as a result of shelling of his house. Haidar Oksana (Ruda Pani), a Ukrainian journalist and blogger, was killed during shelling by russian artillery in the village of Shevchenkove, Brovarskyi district, Kyiv Region, between March 11 and 12, 2022. Humianova Liliya, Ukrainian journalist, journalism teacher and head of the artistic department of the Left Bank District Center for Children and Youth Creativity, was killed on March 19, 2022 as a result of russian shelling of Mariupol. Kharakoz Nataliya, Ukrainian journalist, writer in Greek and Russian, was killed as a result of the russian bombing of Mariupol on March 29, 2022. Hlodan Valeriya, graduate of the Faculty of Journalism of Odesa National University named after Mechnikov, who was on maternity leave, was killed along with her mother and 3-month-old daughter on April 23, 2022, as a result of a missile attack on Odesa. Hyrych Vira, Ukrainian journalist, Radio Liberty producer, was killed as a result of russian shelling of Kyiv on April 28, 2022. Datsenko Volodymyr, Ukrainian public figure, volunteer, soldier of Aidar, journalist of the publication Road Control Vinnytsia, was killed on July 14, 2022 during a missile attack on Vinnytsia.

Journalists who were killed during military service

Pushchenko Serhii, Ukrainian artist, cultural expert, journalist, military serviceman, was killed on March 2, 2022 in a battle in the city of Vasylkiv, Kyiv Region, together with his comrades from the territorial defense forces. Dudar Viktor, Ukrainian military journalist, fighter of the 80th Airborne Assault Brigade, was killed on March 6, 2022 during the defense of the city of Mykolaiv. Lytkin Oleksandr, a Ukrainian journalist of KNK Media, was killed on March 13 in the village of Romanivka near Irpin, Kyiv Region, as a result of russian shelling. Yakunin Oleh, Ukrainian journalist, editor of the Zaporizhzhia website misto.zp.ua, military serviceman, was killed on March 18, 2022. Kotsukon Oleksandr, Ukrainian journalist, employee of the military press service, fighter of the Azov regiment, student of the department of journalism, advertising and PR technologies of the Cherkasy National University named after Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, was killed on March 22, 2022 during the defense of Mariupol. Oliynyk Yurii, Ukrainian operator and photographer of Channel 24, a military serviceman, was killed on March 23, 2022 in the battles near Popasna, Luhansk Region. Zaikovskyi Serhii, Ukrainian historian, translator, publicist, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on March 24, 2022 near Kyiv. Kotenko Denys, a Ukrainian journalist, an employee of the press service of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, was killed on March 24, 2022 in a battle with russian invaders near Kyiv. Medynskyi Maksym, a Ukrainian journalist, an employee of the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, a lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on April 29, 2022 near Kharkiv as a result of artillery fire by the occupiers. Makhov Oleksandr, Ukrainian journalist of the TV channels Ukraine, Ukraine24, Dom, veteran of the war in Donbas, military serviceman, was killed in battle near Izium, Kharkiv Region, on May 4, 2022. Starynets Yevhen, Ukrainian media personality, manager of Suspilne Cherkasy television and radio company, founder of Suspilne in the Cherkasy Region, was killed on April 30, 2022 in the battle for Popasna. Kits Kostiantyn, Ukrainian photographer, videographer of the Lutsk channel Avers, a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in the Donetsk Region on May 17, 2022 as a result of artillery shelling. Zhuk Roman, Ukrainian photographer, videographer from Mukachevo, one of the founders of the Chysto.de volunteer project, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on May 26, 2022. Derekh Vitalii, Ukrainian journalist, correspondent of Ternopil publications, junior sergeant, commander of the anti-tank division of the 1st separate special purpose brigade named after Ivan Bohun of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on May 28, 2022, near the city of Popasna, Luhansk Region, as a result of an airstrike. Chubashev Oleksii, Ukrainian journalist, war correspondent, author and presenter of the program for the military Rekrut.UA, ex-director of Armiya FM, was killed at the front on June 10, 2022 during the defense of Sievierodonetsk. Hulamov Abdulkarim (Karim), Ukrainian journalist, TV presenter of the M2 channel, military serviceman, was killed on July 17, 2022, probably under shelling. Rachok Mykola, Ukrainian journalist, author of materials and news editor of the InfoCar publication, was killed on July 21, 2022 in a battle with the Wagner mercenaries. Yurchenko Oleksii, Ukrainian journalist, operator of the Priamyi TV channel, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on September 8, 2022, during the liberation of Balakliya, Kharkiv Region. Shemchuk Oleh, a Ukrainian investigative journalist from Zaporizhzhia, a machine gunner of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died on September 15, 2022, in the Bakhmut axis as a result of shrapnel wounds. It was possible to take the body from the battlefield and carry out a DNA examination with great delay. Buried on April 4, 2024. Shypovskyi Dmytro, a Ukrainian TV and film cameraman, in recent years cooperated with Privat TV: Kharkiv and the Al Jazeera TV channel, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on September 21, 2022, under mortar fire from the russian occupiers near the village of Druzhba, Donetsk Region. Leliavskyi Yurii, Ukrainian journalist, TV presenter, captain of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, head of the public relations service of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on September 28, 2022, in a battle with the russian occupiers. Sylkin Serhii, Ukrainian media personality, former sound engineer of the Suspilne.Ivano-Frankivsk, a fighter of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade, was killed on October 17, 2022 in a battle near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. Yavorskyi Vasyl, director of the Pershyi Zakhidnyi and Espresso TV channels, a soldier of the 103rd separate brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on October 21, 2022, as a result of artillery fire. Zahoruiko Andrii, journalist and director of the Kyiv TV channel, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on November 3, 2022 in the village of Spirne near Bakhmut as a result of mortar and artillery fire. Dzikovskyi Vladyslav, system administrator of the Detektor Media publication, military serviceman, senior machine gunner of an armored car, went missing between Kreminna and Serebrianka on December 13, 2022. At the beginning of April 2023, it became known that he was killed. Kolomiets Anton, TV presenter from Kherson, soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on December 20, 2022 near Bakhmut as a result of artillery shelling. Kuzenkov Oleksandr, Ukrainian military officer, graduate of the Faculty of Journalism of Kyiv University named after Boris Grinchenko, the author of the book "The Last Smiles of Ilovaisk", was killed on December 20, 2022 in the battle near Bakhmut. Hulevych Yevhen, Lviv journalist, cultural expert, head of the Humanitarian Research Center of the Ivan Franko Lviv National University, a fighter of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on December 31, 2022 near Bakhmut. Kudriavtsev Dmytro, Ukrainian military man, former editor of the Fakty ICTV news feed, was killed in a missile attack on January 25, 2023, near the village of Vodiane near Donetsk. Teriokhin Ihor, Odesa journalist (worked at RIAK TV and radio broadcasting company and in the Hlas Mediagroup team), writer, restaurateur, fighter of the 126th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on January 23 in the Kherson Region. Tymoshenko Pavlo, operator of the Cherkasy headquarters of the Inter TV channel, serviceman of the territorial defense, was killed on February 5, 2023 near Vuhledar. Klymenko Serhii, employee of the technical service of the Suspilne.Kherson, Ukrainian military, was killed on February 5, 2023 in a battle in Maryinka, Donetsk Region. Borys Oleksii, journalist of Yurydychna Hazeta, fighter of the 58th brigade, was killed on February 9, 2023. Olkhovyk Oleksii, operator of Suspilne, Ukrainian military man, died as a result of a fatal wound, probably during a shooting battle on March 13, 2023. Tsakhniv Oleksandr, an investigative journalist of the Vchasno news agency from Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on March 25, 2023, during shelling in the Bakhmut axis. Boiko Andrii, former operator of the Vezha TV and radio broadcasting company, co-founder of the creative agency YANG.agency, commander of the 102nd Rifle Platoon named after Dmytro Vitovskyi, was killed on April 6, 2023 during shelling near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Region. Siryk Dmytro, radio presenter of Suspilne, a sniper of the mechanized battalion, was killed on April 20, 2023 during artillery fire near Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region. Bondarenko Oleksandr, journalist of BBC Ukraine, Ukraine TV and radio broadcasting company, communicator, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed in April 2023 in a battle near Kreminna, Luhansk Region. Mukan Volodymyr, journalist of Gazeta po-Ukrainski, magazine Kraina and Internet portal Gazeta.ua. A junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on April 29, 2023 while performing a combat mission near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. Kryvyi Denys, naturalist photographer, author of numerous publications of photos in the media, serviceman of the Special Operations Forces, was killed on May 11, 2023 in the battles for Bakhmut. Kuzminskyi Ivan, researcher of ancient Ukrainian music, candidate of sciences, director of the children's television channel Maliatko TV, military serviceman, was killed on May 17, 2023 in a battle near the settlement of Dibrova in the Luhansk Region. Osievskyi Yevhen, journalist, author of Kunsht and Spilne publications, military serviceman, was killed on May 22, 2023 in the battle near Bakhmut. Petrov Viktor, the first editor-in-chief of the online publication Sykhiv Media, a military serviceman, was killed on May 29, 2023 in the battles in the Bakhmut axis. Tsurukin Petro, television journalist, editor-in-chief of the One for All project of the STB TV channel, host of the Kyiv Live TV channel, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, went missing on June 4, 2023, his death was confirmed and officially reported on March 18, 2024. Chornomaz Roman, a photographer and journalist from Uman, Cherkasy Region, a sniper of the Svoboda battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine, was killed on June 13, 2023 in a battle in the Bakhmut axis. ​​Shulha Ivan, sound engineer of the TV channel STB, musician, serviceman of the 241st brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on June 14, 2023 near the village of Zakitne, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk Region. Klitnyi Anton, journalist of the information portal Stopkor, founder of the news agency 25.info, public figure, soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died on June 25, 2023 from a shrapnel wound in the battle near Orikhiv. Shvartsman Maksym, a photo correspondent of the Chernivtsi media agency ACC, a soldier of the Chernivtsi Territorial Defense, was killed in the Bakhmut axis during an offensive battle on July 15, 2023. Hnitetskyi Kostiantyn, a TV cameraman for Suspilne from Rivne, a soldier of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, was killed as a result of mortar fire on July 16, 2023, near Dibrova, Luhansk Region. Rybakov Dmytro, economic columnist, journalist of the Tonis TV channel, author of publications at LB.ua, editor and journalist at Forbes Ukraine, Chas News, candidate of historical sciences, platoon commander in the 47th mechanized brigade Magura, was killed during offensive battle on July 17, 2023 in the Melitopol axis. Sinchenko Dmytro, journalist, blogger from Kropyvnytskyi, author of The Week, Radio Liberty and others, public activist, serviceman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, went missing in late August 2023, at the beginning of March 2024, DNA examination confirmed his death. Kryshtal Andrii, editor-in-chief of the Lviv newspaper Samooborona, serviceman of the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After a serious injury, he underwent treatment. Died on September 27, 2023. Davydiuk Taras, the founder and editor-in-chief of the Horyn.info publication from the Rivne Region, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on November 3, 2023, on the outskirts of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region, as a result of an attack by an enemy strike drone. Popov Oleksandr, a former operator of Suspilne.Mykolaiv, a soldier of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade, was killed on November 22, 2023, defending Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region. Yatsiuk Denys, Ukrainian military man, former operator of the Dnipropetrovsk Channel 51, member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, was killed on December 14, 2023, near Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region. Riazhskykh Roman, Ukrainian journalist, copywriter, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, seriously wounded during artillery fire near Maryinka in the Donetsk Region on January 4, 2024, died in the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Clinical Hospital named after I.I. Mechnikov on January 6, 2024. Kryvtsov Maksym, a Ukrainian poet from Rivne, media worker, junior sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on January 7, 2024. Petrenko Volodymyr, a journalist and librarian from Malyn, Zhytomyr Region, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed as a result of mortar fire on February 22, 2024, near the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv Region. Yakovenko Anton, editing director of the XSport TV channel, native of the Kirovohrad Region, mortarman of the 72nd separate brigade named after Black Zaporozhtsia, was killed on February 26, 2024 near Vuhledar. Samchuk Oles, a graduate of the Educational and Scientific Institute of Journalism of Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, was originally from the Rivne Region, was mobilized in the Armed Forces of Ukraine immediately after graduation in 2023, was killed during a combat mission on March 11, 2024 near Kreminna. Oranskyi Mykola, engineer of the Hromadske, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed during a combat mission on March 22, 2024 near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region. Topchiy Andrii, journalist of the Fakty publication, participant of the ATO/JFO and full-scale war, combat medic, was killed on April 20, 2024 while performing a combat mission near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region. Pushkaruk Alla, journalist of Ukrainian Week and Chytomo publications, journalist and photographer of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, later mortar operator. Originally from Volyn. Was killed on April 25, 2024 in Donetsk Region as a result of missile fire. Siliuk Yurii, TV operator of Volyn Television, and later - Hromadske.Volyn (Lutsk), serviceman of the territorial defense forces. Was killed on April 26, 2024 while performing a combat mission near Arkhanhelske in the Donetsk Region. Mashlai Oleksandr, former editor-in-chief of Pravyi Postup publication, serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed on May 7, 2024 while performing a combat mission in the Avdiyivka axis. Tsybukh Iryna, a Ukrainian journalist originally from Lviv, manager of public projects, paramedic of Hospitaliers, was killed on May 29, 2024 during a rotation in the Kharkiv axis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Ukraine celebrates Journalist's Day.