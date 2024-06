Share:













Journalist's Day is celebrated annually on June 6 in accordance with the Presidential Decree of May 25, 1994. It was on this day in 1992 that the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine was admitted to the International Federation of Journalists, which is the world's largest organization of professional media workers.

Ukrainian News Agency reminds about this.

The word "journalist" and "journalism" come from the French language. "Journal" - "newspaper" - arose as a contraction of the phrase "papier journal" and means "daily paper (sheet)", which in turn comes from the Latin "daily news". That is, journalists are messengers, those who inform, bring daily news.

It is believed that the first newspaper was printed in 1605 in Strasbourg, France. The first successful daily publication appeared in Britain - The Daily Courant newspaper, which was published from 1702 to 1735. Over time and with the development of society, the press was formed as an influential social tool under the title "Fourth Estate". This expression, which later became a term, is attributed to Thomas Carlyle and Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

In Ukraine, journalism as a profession arose in the 19th century. For the next 100 years, it tried to develop, but there were few chances for that - journalists were allowed to move along the narrow gauge of Marxism-Leninism, agitation-propaganda - everything else was a field of solid taboos. With the beginning of independence, there was a revival of the traditions of Ukrainian journalism, but, again, new dangers and new challenges were waiting for it, as well as for society - self-censorship, the heavy legacy of the post-totalitarian past, venality, the notorious "temnyks" [Temnyk (from the word "theme") is a document, an instruction of the state authorities for journalists and mass media, which aims to change the editorial policy of this mass media and thus influence the point of view of the mass media audience regarding certain social events], the willingness to write commissioned materials and many what else.

The war turned all Ukrainian journalists into war correspondents. In addition to the usual tasks - to collect, organize and tell - journalists now have another task: to oppose the Kremlin's propaganda system in the information war. After the start of the full-scale invasion of russia, Ukrainian media had to learn how to cover the war.

The work of a journalist is associated with life risks. Capture, abduction, stress, traumatic experiences, attacks and threats have become realities not only for military personnel, but also for those working in the rear. It is therefore important that international organizations and media companies provide them with the necessary support, protection and training to reduce the risks and dangers in their work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the regional prosecutor's offices conduct procedural management in 92 criminal proceedings regarding war crimes against journalists, and the Prosecutor General's Office - in seven. Most of such facts were recorded in the Donetsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.