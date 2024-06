Zelenskyy congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on his victory in election, expects him at Peace Summit and

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the victory of his party in the parliamentary election in the country, said that he expects his participation in the Peace Summit, and invited him to visit Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to congratulate him on his victory in the election. I wished for the speedy formation of the government and fruitful work for the prosperity of the Indian nation. We also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. We expect India's participation at the highest level. Invited the Prime Minister to Ukraine," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba spoke about three ways in which the aggressor country russia is trying to disrupt the Global Peace Summit.

In May, the President's Office announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, will become a platform that will start the future peace process. Official invitations to participate in the conference have been sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations.

At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.