The Ministry of Energy declares that the article "Russia has taken out over half of Ukraine power generation", published on June 5 in the British edition of the Financial Times, has signs of an informational and psychological operation, is manipulative and promotes enemy narratives.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry

"The article uses references to anonymous sources in the Ukrainian government. This calls into question the reliability of the information provided, because it is not confirmed by official sources. The audience should understand that references to anonymous sources without specific confirmations are not reliable information, and conclusions can be manipulative. For example, an unnamed representative of the Ukrainian authorities claims in the article that "We should prepare for life in the cold and the dark". Such a statement is aimed at spreading fear and panic among the population,” the report says.

The Ministry also notes that the article contains false information presented as fact.

"In particular, it is noted that on May 31, a decision was made to increase electricity tariffs for the population by 2 times. This is an outright lie and manipulation. After all, the tariff increased by 63% and there is a big difference between 60 and 100%. To give the material the appearance of credibility, the article mixes true and false data and contains appeals to the reader's emotions," the message reads.

