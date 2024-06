Occupiers become more active in 2 axes. General Staff reports on situation at front

From the beginning of the day until 11:00 p.m. on June 5, 85 combat clashes took place with the russian invaders, the situation in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk axes remained the hottest.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The defense operation of the Ukrainian troops continues. As of 11:00 p.m. on June 5, 85 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one missile attack and 37 airstrikes (including with 40 guided aerial bombs) on the territory of Ukraine, used 499 kamikaze drones. It carried out 2,742 shelling of the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons," the message says.

There were 5 combat clashes with the russian invaders in the Kharkiv axis. 3 attacks were repelled in the areas of the village of Lyptsi and the city of Vovchansk, no positions were lost, the situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk axis, the enemy tried 12 times to dislodge the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions, the fighting took place in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Cherneshchyna and Druzheliubivka settlements, at 10:30 p.m. the battle in the Druzheliubivka area was still ongoing.

11 attacks were repelled, no losses of positions were allowed.

In the Lyman axis, the situation did not undergo any significant changes - all the enemy's attempts to advance in the Nevske and Serebriansk forest areas were unsuccessful.

In the Siversk axis, the enemy is also active - it carried out 6 attacks near Verkhniokamyanske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka.

5 attacks were repelled, one, near Rozdolivka, was still ongoing, according to data as of 11:00 p.m.

Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the Kramatorsk axis, since the beginning of the day, the aggressor tried 11 times to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Kalynivka, Nove, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka.

8 attacks were repelled, three more combat clashes continued near Kalynivka and Ivanivske.

The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk axis, the enemy launched two unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsk axis, during the day, the russian invaders continued their attempts to penetrate our defenses - 15 attacks were repelled, 8 more were underway.

In total, 23 combat clashes took place in the axis, the most active the enemy showed up near the village of Sokil.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking active measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine.

In the Prydniprovsk axis, three enemy attacks near Krynky failed, no positions were lost.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 5, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the russians are continuing their offensive, focusing their main efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kharkiv axes, as well as conducting active assault operations in Vovchansk and on the approaches to Chasiv Yar.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers carried out another air attack on the territory of Ukraine on the night of June 6, using two ballistic missiles and 18 Shahed attack drones. Air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down almost all kamikaze drones.