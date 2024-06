Share:













The russian occupiers carried out another air attack on the territory of Ukraine overnight into June 6, using two ballistic missiles and 18 Shahed attack drones. Air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down almost all kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

The enemy launched kamikaze drones over Ukraine from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the russian federation and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

Iskander-M ballistic missiles were fired over the Dnipropetrovsk Region from the Taganrog area of russia.

"Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units of the Air Force repelled the enemy's air attack," Oleshchuk said.

The General noted that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 17 attack drones of the occupiers were shot down on the territory of four regions, namely:

in Mykolaiv,

Kherson,

Zaporizhzhia,

Khmelnytskyi Regions.

At the same time, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that two of the destroyed Shaheds this night downed by the Navy servicemen.

It will be recalled that the russian occupiers fired missiles at residential buildings in Kharkiv on the night of May 31. Initially, it was known about three killed and 23 injured.

Russian troops also attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones on the night of Wednesday, June 5. Air defense did not shoot down only five of the 27 launched drones.