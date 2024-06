Ukraine exports more than 400,000 tons of sugar since beginning of year

Share:













Copied



Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has exported 421,800 tons of sugar, including 301,000 tons to EU countries.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Ukrsugar (from September 2023), 665,000 tons of sugar were sold. In May 2024, Ukrainian entrepreneurs sold a total of 158,500 tons. Of these, 110,500 tons were exported, including 72,000 tons to EU countries," the message says.

At the same time, more than 48,000 tons of sugar were sold on the domestic market in May, at an average price of UAH 24.6 per kilogram.

The message reminds that according to the memorandum of understanding, the volume of sugar exports in the amount of 750,000 tons per marketing year is regulated based on the preliminary balance of demand and supply in the 2023/2024 marketing year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine exported a record amount of sugar in May.

Also in May, the Cabinet of Ministers set a zero quota for sugar exports for 2024.