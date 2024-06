QR code for persons liable for military service will be fully available in Reserve+ on June 18 – Defense Minis

A QR code will appear in the Reserve+ application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists from June 18, it will be absolutely equal electronic military registration document, officials will also read it through the application, reported the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Affairs of Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

“Next, we will move towards equating the information you currently see in Reserve+ from the Oberih register to an electronic military registration document on June 18. This will make it possible to create a QR code. I remind you once again and announce that on June 18, the QR code will be fully available in the mobile application. It will be necessary to revise your information from Oberih, get it already with a QR code and directly count on the fact that it will be an absolutely equivalent electronic military registration document. It will no longer be necessary to carry papers with you,” said the deputy minister on the air of the telethon.

In addition, Chernoрorenko said that relevant officials will also read the QR code through the application, and no additional equipment will be needed for this.

According to her, to date, about 1,600,000 persons liable for military service have updated their data, of which more than 1,400,000 have done so through the Reserve+ mobile application.

That is, we can state that digitalization is a completely convenient format for our citizens. There is absolute trust in the digital tool, - added the deputy minister.

She reminded that the Reserve+ application is available in markets in 176 countries. According to the Ministry of Defense, almost 19,000 persons liable for military service abroad have updated their data.

Poland, Germany, Canada, the USA, and the Czech Republic are in the lead, Chernohorenko added.

On May 17, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the launch of a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists called Reserve+.

From May 18, men are obliged to update their data for mobilization activities within two months.

In addition, 710,000 citizens of Ukraine, who were displayed with the appropriate status in the Oberih register, were removed from the groundless search. It was possible to do this thanks to the Reserve+ application.