The Verkhovna Rada has established a mandatory share of biofuel in gasoline at 5% from May 2025.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

A total of 235 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the relevant bill, No. 3356-d, as a whole, with the minimum required 226.

According to the explanatory note, the bill is aimed at implementing the provisions of Directive 2009/28/EC of the European Parliament and Council of April 23, 2009 on the promotion of the use of energy produced from renewable sources in terms of ensuring Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations regarding the share of energy from renewable sources in the gross final volume of energy consumption in transport and the fulfillment of obligations assumed by Ukraine upon joining the Energy Community.

At the same time, non-compliance with the requirements for the sale of motor gasoline with the content of a legally defined mandatory share of liquid biofuel entails the imposition of a fine in the amount of 7 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons (as of 2024 – UAH 21,200) for every 1,000 liters of the party received for sale.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Rada intends to increase excise duties on fuel.